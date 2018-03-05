Let’s just say it; the Oscars still have a long way to go. They are still too white, still too cis, and still not even that queer. But there were some remarkable LGBTQ moments this year that would be remiss not to mention, and definitely some we should be proud of.

Darla K. Anderson Thanks Her Wife

Coco won best animated feature last night, and Anderson, the producer, thanked her wife, who also works on animated film. We also think they could win an award for cutest couple at the Oscars.

A post shared by Darla K. Anderson (@stardar16) on Mar 4, 2018 at 8:13pm PST

“Coco is proof that art can change and connect the world, and this can only be done when we have a place for everyone and anyone who feels like an other to be heard,” she said in her acceptance speech. I’m not crying; you’re crying!

Adrian Molina Thanks His Husband

Co-director of Coco also thanked his husband, and it was equally as sweet.

“Love and thanks to my family, my Latino community, my husband Ryan—each for expanding my sense of what it means to be proud of who you are and where you’re from,” he said. “We hope the same thing for everyone who is connected from this film.”

Call Me By Your Name Wins Best Screen Play

A lot of people thought this one would get snubbed and a more accessibly movie would win out, but screenwriter James Ivory took home the award last night! Ivory is the oldest Oscar winner of all time, collecting an award at 89 years old. He thanked his late partner in his acceptance speech.

“I also wouldn’t be standing up here without the inspired help I received from my life’s partners, who are gone,” Ivory said. “Whether we’re gay or straight or somewhere in between, we’ve all gone through first love, I hope, and come out the other side mostly intact.”

Photo courtesy Facebook