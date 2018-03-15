The queer indie-pop band Cheese on Bread, known for their whimsical music, just released their first video in a decade, “Bad Friend.”

The clip begins with a trigger warning, “This video contains a depiction of sexual harassment. Take care of yourself!” From here, according to New Now Next , the video depicts a friendship between two queer characters, a trans girl, Luna, and a gay boy, Blaze.

Set in 1990s New York, the pair find themselves competing over attention and fame as they catch the attention of a “promising” photographer. This event leads to the couples friendship ending and Luna being sexually harassed.

The song is an ode to the difficulties of friendship and being queer. However, the video ends with the characters reuniting after 25 years, rekindling their friendship.

“I hope watching the video gives people hope, and if they have any conflicts with a dear friend brewing, that they take a deep breath, talk to each other about it, then go dancing,” said director Stephen Winter.