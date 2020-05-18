The Fab Five are back at it again, heading to the City of Brotherly Love, and we will all get to binge it on June 5, the same day as the release of Rupaul’s Drag Race All-Star season. It’s safe to say that Pride Month is jumping off with an extra-special bang.

The Queer Eye hosts have been to Atlanta, Kansas City, and even Japan, but now they are heading to Philadelphia. Season Five will feature ten new episodes, so get ready with your fancy, Antoni-approved meals and tissues.

This Gayflower couldn’t hit land soon enough! ⚓️ Who’s ready for the season of brotherly love?!?! Grab your oars and an absorbent box of tissues because Queer Eye Season 5 is arriving in Philly, June 5th! #QE5 ✨💖🌈 P.S. With 10 EPISODES, this is our BIGGEST season yet 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/sxls6HQDmM — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) May 14, 2020

The Twitter reveal of Season Five showcases the Fab Five rowing towards Philly. The image channels the painting Washington Crossing the Delaware. “This Gayflower couldn’t hit land soon enough! Who’s ready for the season of brotherly love?!?! Grab your oars and an absorbent box of tissues, because Queer Eye Season 5 is arriving in Philly, June 5th,”

Although we still have to wait until June 5 for Season Five, Season Six has already been approved and has already been filming in Austin, Texas. It is unclear whether or not the entirety of the season was filmed before the COVID-19 outbreak shut down production throughout the United States.

The ever-so-popular show has already received seven Emmys for their drastic makeovers since 2018.

Queer Eye is executive-produced by David Collins, Michael Williams, and Rob Eric for Scout Productions with Jennifer Lane serving as showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Jordana Hochman, and Mark Bracero serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment.

We still have to wait a little less than a month for the release, but if you cannot contain the excitement, make sure to check them out when they go up against the gang from the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy in a special episode of Celebrity Family Feud, May 31 on ABC.

Can you believe?!