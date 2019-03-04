The fab five are back with a brand-new season and an official new trailer. In this season, we can look forward to more female representation, including a lesbian makeover.

“In just a year since we launched season one, Queer Eye has become a global phenomenon once again, and the Fab Five are truly the ambassadors of self-care and compassion that the world needs now more than ever,” series creator David Collins told Deadline. “Filming in Japan is a wonderful opportunity for us to work with four deserving heroes that will help showcase the incredible traditions and customs of their country.”

We can’t wait for more makeover realness, more woke monologues and queer inclusion, and more Jonathan.

Photo courtesy of Queer Eye on Facebook