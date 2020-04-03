If staying inside and reading a good book during the quarantine sounds awful to you, let me attempt to change your mind. This isn’t just any book, and it doesn’t need to be read cover-to-cover in the traditional sense. Queer Cosmos: The Atrology of Queer Identities & Relationships, can be skimmed, flipped through, browsed, used as a reference, or read all the way through.

Written by Colin Bedell, a gay man who made a name for himself in the astrology world doing horoscopes for Cosmo, Queer Cosmos is going to be every queer’s new best friend right now.

After a brief but helpful intro breaking down what astrology means and how it works, it dives right in with extensive chapters on each sign, and then sections on what relationships look like for each pairing of signs. So, if you’re a Libra and you’ve always wanted to know what would happen if you dated an Aquarius, you don’t have to wait until you can finally meet in person to find out. You can just browse Queer Cosmos.

“There are a lot of readers who do not identify as heterosexual, or cisgender, so what I tried to do is use zero gender pronouns in the book,” Bedell explained to OUT FRONT. “In the past, astrology has been more targeted to females, specifically cis, heterosexual women, using masculine pronouns to talk about their love interests. This has been a really lovely way to expand the conversation around sex, sexuality, gender, astrology, and spirituality.”

The only reason not to read this book is if you’re not a fan of astrology. Queers who spend hours browsing sites, using apps, and talking to friends about compatibility will have a lot of fun with this book.