Pussy, cooter, coochie snortcher, pajama, tutu, whatever you want to call it, get ready to hear it this February 14, 16, and 24 at the Boulder Old Main Theatre.

In 1996, Eve Ensler interviewed hundreds of women asking them about one thing: their vaginas. While reluctant and mostly embarrassed at first, women began to open up about their “down there” region. Their stories were fascinating, sometimes heartbreaking, and often hilarious. Women of all ages, races, sexualities, and identities had something unique to contribute, often saying that no one had ever asked before. Ensler compiled these stories into a show that covers the experiences of sex workers, trans women, genital mutilation, and much (much) more. Thus, the Vagina Monologues were born, a play about the complicated relationship women have with their bodies, society, and sex. Provocative by design, the piece is politically and emotionally charged and has remained relevant since its opening.

Since its off-Broadway debut, the production launched V-Day, a global nonprofit that works to end violence against women and girls. Benefits of the Vagina Monologues have raised over $100 million. College campuses often perform the monologues, including the University of Colorado, Boulder.The Boulder show has been an annual success raising awareness for V-Day. The campus show also explores the dangers of college sexual assault and the difficulties of being a 20-something-year-old navigating the ever-turbulent social and political climate.

Auditions are held in late November to prepare for the February shows and are entirely student-run. This year’s cast of 22 diverse women exemplifies the spirit of the monologues as women from all sectors of campus are performing. From sorority women to theatre majors the show unites a school for a great cause. Additionally, much of the cast is LGBTQ, making it widely inclusive. The monologues give voice to the queer and those whose stories often go unheard. The show seeks to bring a dialogue of advocacy and understanding to the LGBTQ community and allies of Boulder.

For senior Julia Squeri, this year is especially exciting as she gets ready to graduate this May. Squeri’s last performance holds a special place in her heart. “This is my third year doing the Vagina Monologues, and it completely changed my life and who I am as a person. It has made me more confident, comfortable, and sure of myself in all situations. To meet and be surrounded by such incredible women every year is the best community I could have asked for in college.” Many who participate have similarly heartfelt sentiments of the positive impact the shows bring to the performers and audiences.

College is notorious for being difficult: a limbo between childhood and looming adult responsibilities mixed with insecurity, being 18-22 is often a time of self-doubt. To have the reassurance of an entire cast relating to the struggles of being a young woman, queer, or women-identifying on stage is essential.

History and Jewish Studies major Natania Bloch says, “I love the Vagina Monologues because it gives you a unique opportunity to fully reclaim your body. Its impossible not to find some semblance of self-love after you spend two minutes moaning in front of a bunch of strangers.”

In the wake of a pussy-grabbing, predator in chief, the performances are notably pertinent this year. The Boulder show’s proceeds will go to MESA (Moving To End Sexual Assault), which is a Boulder and Broomfield rape crisis center. If people cannot attend the three shows, they are encouraged to donate to MESA.

It should be noted, however, the Vagina Monologues are far from perfect. They often draw criticism for not including the experiences of differently-abled people and the fact that not all women have vaginas. However, the show creates an essential dialogue of the often-unsaid struggles of womanhood, sexuality, assault, and dating. Tickets for the show can be purchased here.