When it comes to working hard, looking gorgeous, and keeping it weird, Pussidone is queen of the domain. She slays everywhere she goes, including Weirdo at Gladys: The Nosy Neighbor, which she won in October. In advance of her taking the Winner’s Circle by storm, we chatted about drag, inclusion, and all things weird.

Name: Pussidone

Instagram Handle: @kingdomofpussidone

Pronouns: All and any

Gig: Picture a gorgeous queen who isn’t afraid to get messy, spooky, and call out important social issues. That’s Pussidone.

“The name came about from just joking around with friends; I just kept saying, ‘My pussy is done with; I’m tired,’ and I was like, ‘OMG, that sounds like Poseidon!’ I’ve been obsessed with mythology forever, so that kind of made sense, and it just kind of flowed. And then I would say the persona itself comes from being a creative my entire life. I’ve been dancing since I was five, and I loved being exposed to all of that art, moving art, how it keeps twisting and turning like a tornado.”

Quotable Queer:

“I personally feel like the alt scene just lets people know we are here; we have a voice, and we are more than just one thing. We can be pretty; we can be ugly; we can be whatever beauty standards are there. We can be so much more than what people think in general. I feel like it allows future generations to understand and see and be expressive in ways that aren’t conventional, cuz at the end of the day what is conventional about drag? And if it is conventional, is it really fun? It’s OK to be pretty, but if you’re not doing anything with pretty, then what is pretty?”

What you can expect: Impeccable looks and a routine that will shake you to your core.

“I really dig the ‘Strange Fruit’ routine that I did at Weirdo; I enjoy pulling from the African culture and just speaking and letting people know what I experienced in the South, and how I see it continue to affect my siblings and my family. It just was really nice to pontificate all of those things and expose Denver to something they don’t get to see on a daily basis, and even taking it back to the furthest of the roots and eating meat, raw meat, and shoving it in my mouth. It was really nice to be able to expose people to that.”