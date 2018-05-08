Official organization onePULSEFoundation just opened a public Pulse memorial in Orlando.

So far, according to New Now Next, the memorial is temporary. Eventually, an architect will design a permanent memorial and a museum. However, for now, it will be open for those who wish to stop by and pay their respects. According to Foundation Director Barbara Poma, the point of the memorial is to honor each person who lost their lives to the Pulse tragedy, but also highlight the resilience of the community in the wake of that tragedy.

“I know we all reflect on the way our Orlando community responded immediately after the tragedy, but this interim memorial is a true testament to how people continue to respond,” Poma told New Now Next. “It is just utterly heartwarming how everyone still wants to be a part of what happens here. Orlandoans truly love their city, their people, their family.”

OnePulseFoundation will begin their search for an official architect this July, and in the meantime, hope to honor their local community by providing a place to grieve.

Photo courtesy onePULSEFoundation Facebook