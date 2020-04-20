I was given some positive news when asked to write this up. According to the Public Religion Research Institute, (PRRI) “Support for LGBT rights has increased dramatically over the last decade.”

On their website you can find the necessary data about each and every demographic you can think of. Their 2019 American Value Atlas was taken from 40,000 people, so the sample size is of no issue. The data-one graph from 2016-2019 sees a drop in every percentage of the demographic subgroups who oppose allowing “small businesses to refuse products or service to gay or lesbian people if providing them would violate their religious beliefs.”

The tide is turning. It is happening slowly, but more and more people are beginning to realize those of the LGBTQ community are just people, too. The same drop can be seen in the religious affiliation chart across all of religions.

Part of the Atlas study saw a drop in that opposition. Religion and LGBTQ have long been in a different kind of battle than the legal ones happening across the country. The separation of church and state has long felt forgotten. Lawmakers seem to consider their own religious views when it comes to making laws for the many.

Yet, the data doesn’t lie. People want widespread, non-discrimination laws to help those in the LGBTQ community. PRRI has hundreds of studies conducted in relation to how the public is feeling on various issues from climate change and the economy to abortion, reproductive health and immigration.

