Privy Peach, a Denver-based, queer-friendly CBD wellness company, have announced that they will be donating $10,000 dollars worth of their tincture products to medical staff who are on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak. CBD is proven to help with pain, stress, sleep, and promote relaxation; this product does not contain THC. In order to receive the product, medical workers must simply show proof of employment. Everything will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

The Break Free MCT infused oil tincture that is being given out is 500 mg of Privy Peach’s CBD product and has a normal shelf value of $60 a bottle. Privy Peach was founded by Kim Koehler; she had a vision to create a brand that would target women-specific issues. She has created an intimate line that includes cannabis-infused lube and oils as well as an edible line and bath and body line. Koehler’s products are all designed to extract the CBD from marijuana or hemp plants, which is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid. She was drawn to CBD because it has such a wide range of benefits, including an anti-inflammatory quality.

Koehler started her business in 2018 with a vision to help others and is now taking that vision to the next level. Her goal is to provide relief to hospital staff who have been working overtime during this crisis. Not only do medical workers put their own health at risk, but they are doing so with limited equipment and resources. Privy Peach products have been tested and extracted by a chemist right next door in Boulder, Colorado in order to find a ratio that has the most beneficial results for consumers.

“Seeing the anguish and exhaustion of medical workers flooding the news daily, I wanted to help in the only way I could, and that was providing these medical professionals something to help support better-quality sleep and some stress relief,” Koehler explains. “I’m proud to say that since we launched the program a couple days ago, we have already shipped out over $2,000 worth of the designated Break Free Tincture, and it is already in the hands of many workers.”