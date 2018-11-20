It’s national HIV testing week across the pond, and as we reflect on AIDS awareness here in the U.S. with events like the Red Ball, Prince Harry has an important message for us. Yep that’s right, if you didn’t think safe sex and getting tested was sexy before, you certainly will now.

Today is the start of National HIV Testing Week and The Duke of Sussex has shared an important message. ‘By getting tested you are helping stop the HIV epidemic in its tracks. You are helping to save lives,’ says The Duke of Sussex @KensingtonRoyal #HIVTestWeek pic.twitter.com/HbAx8qlNJ5 — Terrence Higgins Trust (@THTorguk) November 17, 2018

Even more touching, it seems that Prince Harry is doing this to carry on Princess Diana’s legacy of HIV awareness. She was known for touching AIDS patients and sitting with them at a time when others thought one could catch the virus simply for being in the room with people who have AIDS.

“There’s something to celebrate,” the video begins. “New HIV diagnoses are declining in the U.K. Over the past two years alone, they have dropped by an incredible 28 percent nationally, and us getting tested has helped play a major role in this shift.”

“Just as much as you protect yourself at this time of year from illnesses and viruses like cold and flu, you can also protect your health by taking an HIV test,” he continues. “Taking an HIV test is something to be proud of—not something to be ashamed or embarrassed about.”

Take advice from the hansom prince; even though we’re not in the U.K. It’s always a good idea to be safe, get tested, and take pride in our sexual health.