It’s national HIV testing week across the pond, and as we reflect on AIDS awareness here in the U.S. with events like the Red Ball, Prince Harry has an important message for us. Yep that’s right, if you didn’t think safe sex and getting tested was sexy before, you certainly will now.

Even more touching, it seems that Prince Harry is doing this to carry on Princess Diana’s legacy of HIV awareness. She was known for touching AIDS patients and sitting with them at a time when others thought one could catch the virus simply for being in the room with people who have AIDS.

“There’s something to celebrate,” the video begins. “New HIV diagnoses are declining in the U.K. Over the past two years alone, they have dropped by an incredible 28 percent nationally, and us getting tested has helped play a major role in this shift.”

“Just as much as you protect yourself at this time of year from illnesses and viruses like cold and flu, you can also protect your health by taking an HIV test,” he continues. “Taking an HIV test is something to be proud of—not something to be ashamed or embarrassed about.”

Take advice from the hansom prince; even though we’re not in the U.K. It’s always a good idea to be safe, get tested, and take pride in our sexual health.

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

