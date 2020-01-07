Queer Asterisk and the Boulder LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce have combined their efforts to celebrate the grand opening a new facility in Longmont which will be focusing on therapeutic and wellness services for the minds and bodies of queer folks. The new facility, Prideful Wellness, is opening its doors for clients and customers beginning Monday, January 13.

Prideful Wellness is a self-care center and will also house a satellite location of the Boulder-based LGBTQ resource center Queer Asterisk in Longmont. Holistic services to the Colorado queer community, in-house counseling services, therapy groups, bodywork sessions, health coaching, and nutrition services are all provided by queer and transgender healthcare practitioners.

Queer Asterisk is known in the Boulder/Northern Colorado area for their therapeutic services such as counseling, mentorship, and community support groups for underrepresented folks who identify outside the heteronormative umbrella. Through sharing a space with Prideful Wellness in Longmont, they can continue to be a resource hub for the intersectionality of marginalized individuals and groups of people in the LGBTQ community, Queer Asterisk is expanding safe spaces for those in the Longmont area to receive the care they need.

Prideful Wellness, owned and operated by K.J. Whitney, will be offering services in the realm of bodywork, massage, and personal life coaching by queer and trans holistic specialists. Providing employment opportunities for clinicians in the LGBTQ community a safe space to work with a demographic that may often shy away from, these bodywork-related services are not only affirming, they are necessary and a sign of Colorado’s integrative and progressive movement.

For folks who are unsure if a bodywork wellness center is the right fit, be sure to check out the FAQ page for affirming and reassuring messages that all bodies are accepted, adored, and deserve to be cared for.

Prideful Wellness will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, January 10 at 4 p.m. and a grand opening celebration on Sunday, January 12 from 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the brand-new location at 1823 Sunset Place, Suite F.