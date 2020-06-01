The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organizations for queer individuals, are launching their 2020 Pride campaign, “Pride Everywhere.” The campaign is centered around reminding LGBTQ youth that no matter how challenging things may seem, Pride isn’t going anywhere because it’s everywhere.

Isolation has taken queer youth out of their affirming communities, and with June known for its celebration of Pride, the queer youth aren’t able to celebrate their identities with their communities. The Trevor Project recognizes that even before COVID, many queer individuals weren’t able to celebrate even before the quarantine. Celebration and self-expression are extra difficult this year, and the Trevor Project wants “Pride Everywhere” to empower the queer communities to see Pride all around them and celebrate in their own unique way, no matter where they are. The message with be shared via video voiced by recording artist Demi Lovato.

“Pride isn’t just about parades, it’s about celebrating what makes our LGBTQ community thrive. It’s about finding our strength even in times of challenge, sharing our joy even in moments of pain, and creating space to express and celebrate who we are. That’s been true since the first Pride march 50 years ago, and it’s just as true this season. People around the world are staying at home, but we at The Trevor Project believe that no matter where you are, you can still find Pride,” said Amit Paley, CEO and executive director of The Trevor Project.

In addition to the video in collaboration with Demi Lovato, The Trevor Project are asking LGBTQ young people and those who support them to join the movement by applying the #PrideEverywhere filter to their photos, then share them on social media with stories on how they see Pride in their own lives. The Trevor Project will also be working with a variety of diverse talent to celebrate what makes the LGBTQ community thrive and to show solidarity.

The “Pride Everywhere” campaign is an opportunity to show solidarity for the most marginalized members of the LGBTQ community. According to the Trevor Project, every year, it is especially important to support LGBTQ young people during Pride because many are physically isolated from welcoming communities and resources that affirm and celebrate who they are. This year, that’s a reality many more young people can relate to. Since the onset of COVID-19, the volume of youth reaching out to The Trevor Project’s crisis services programs has increased, at times spiking to more than double volumes earlier in 2020. Find more information about COVID-19’s impact on LGBTQ youth mental health here.