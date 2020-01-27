Learn how to build personal strength in the LGBTQ community through powerlifting. Join representatives from the LGBT Powerlifting Union on Saturday, February 29th at Armbrust Pro Gym (4240 Kipling Street, Wheat Ridge, Colorado 80033) beginning at 8:45 a.m. for a full-day seminar about how to become involved in this fun and fulfilling sport.

Open to anyone in the LGBTQ community, there is no previous experience in powerlifting necessary, just a curiosity or interest in the sport. It is for the novice, intermediate, or advanced athlete that is interested in learning more about powerlifting and how it can enrich their lives. Find out how participating as both as an individual and as part of a larger team can help build physical strength and self-confidence while providing opportunities to challenge your body and mind. Learn about local opportunities to become involved, train, or even potentially compete in a variety of global competitions.

This event is hosted by Ben Gilliam, Colorado’s member of Team USA in the LGBT Powerlifting Union who has won LGBT International Powerlifting competitions in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Join him as he welcomes two of the top powerlifting coaches in the US, Bob McCloskey and Anna McCloskey. The $45 full-day seminar begins at 8:45am and plans to run until about 4pm. During the morning session, participants will gain insight into correct forms in bench press, squat and deadlift, information about what to expect during a powerlifting meet, and best methods for how to prepare for it. The afternoon session will feature a “mock meet” where participants will take part in competition activities including how athletes are judged and scored.

Gilliam describes his involvement in the sport as a “metaphor for life in terms of seeking growth and strength to become a better human who could help others discover their strength and channel it for a good purpose.”

He is also credited with the following statement and is excited to meet those interested in learning more about powerlifting at the seminar.

“Weight plates have no prejudices; they don’t care what color you are, what gender you are, what religion you follow or how you choose to identify yourself. Whatever you give the weight in terms of effort and hard work, it will give it back tenfold in terms of empowerment and glory.”

*Feature photo from the LGBT International Powerlifting Facebook Page