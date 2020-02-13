HGTV just made history in a big way with their acceptance of a poly couple on national television.

Mainstream media showcases mainly traditional, two-person, hetero, relationships, and monogamy seems to particularly be a sticking point. But that’s nto always an accurate representation. Rolling Stone found that 5 percent of people in the United States are polyamorous, and 20 percent have attempted relationships outside the conventional.

“House Hunters” on HGTV recently featured a polyamorous client. Andrew Goldberg from Peak Properties Group was the one to attend to the client. The episode explores the varying personalities of the throuple in order to accommodate their needs.

In the show, throuple is looking for a home in Colorado Springs. The description of the episode states, “A ‘throuple’ moving to Colorado is in search of a home with a master bath that can accommodate three sinks. The house hunt becomes difficult with only one week to satisfy three very different personalities.”

.@HGTV House Hunters is featuring a #thruple in tonight’s episode. I love progress! — Candace Pilk Karu (@candacekaru) February 13, 2020

Peak Properties Group was formed by Alex Tooke and his husband around nine years ago, driven by his passion for making buying a home easy and comforting for all comes from personal experience. The group loves to help other queer folks find their homes, but serves everyone.

Being consensually non-monogamous can mean a lot of different things to different people. It can mean swinging, open relationships, semi-open relationships, or committed relationships consisting of more than two people. In a 2017 survey conducted by Quartz, it was discovered that one in five singles from a pool of 8,700 have participated in a non-monogamous relationship.

This different way of loving does come with both benefits and risks. Many argue being in a polyamorous relationship can assist an individual with just that: individuality. NPR claimed these connections can “affirm who you really are, not just who others say you’re supposed to be.”

It’s unfortunately that we don’t see more representation like this on the big screen, but this is definitely a step in the right direction.