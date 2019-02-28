A new poll by Reuters shows that most Americans do in fact support trans troops.

The poll was conducted between January 25, 2019, and February 16, 2019 and surveyed over 8,800 people. According to the results, 59 percent of people feel trans folks should be eligible to serve.

ICYMI: Last night, five courageous transgender active-duty service members testified before Congress in opposition to Trump’s unjust #TransMilitaryBan. Learn more: https://t.co/8vH5y1iVFD — National Center for Transgender Equality (@TransEquality) February 28, 2019

Of those who do feel trans folks should be able to serve in the military, 67 percent of those polled said the military should have to provide gender-affirming care. Eighty percent of Democrats polled agreed trans people should be able to serve, and 37 percent of Republicans agreed.

This new policy is even more proof that the ban against trans folks in the military is discriminatory and not reflective of the way most people think.