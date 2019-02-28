Log In Register
A new poll by Reuters shows that most Americans do in fact support trans troops.

The poll was conducted between January 25, 2019, and February 16, 2019 and surveyed over 8,800 people. According to the results, 59 percent of people feel trans folks should be eligible to serve.

Of those who do feel trans folks should be able to serve in the military, 67 percent of those polled said the military should have to provide gender-affirming care. Eighty percent of Democrats polled agreed trans people should be able to serve, and 37 percent of Republicans agreed.

This new policy is even more proof that the ban against trans folks in the military is discriminatory and not reflective of the way most people think.

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

