Governor Jared Polis just delivered his first official ‘state of the state’ address.

The governor started off by thanking his new colleagues and referencing his blue sneakers. He then broke into talking about the future of the state. He mentioned tackling the high cost of living in Colorado, the state’s healthcare, teacher pay, green energy, and jobs.

“Together, we’re going to build an economy where Coloradans from all walks of life don’t just get by, but thrive,” he said during his address.