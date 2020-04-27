Gov. Polis issued a new order today that clarifies the safer-at-home phase of his reopening plan, including dates when things will start to reopen.

“Together, Coloradans have been effective in leveling and flattening the curve, but life will remain much more dangerous than usual these next few months, and we should all wear masks when in public. Safer at Home is by no means a free-for-all. My administration has acted boldly in the face of this pandemic and is focused on ensuring our state can endure on the trail ahead. We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread of the virus and must find a way of living that is psychologically and economically sustainable for Coloradans,” said Governor Jared Polis.

He also once again reiterated that Coloradans should continue staying home as much as possible, and the executive order directs vulnerable populations, including seniors, to continue staying home, only leaving when absolutely necessary.

Changes happening during Safer at Home will be phased in, with different changes going into effect April 27, May 1, and May 4.

Monday, April 27: Retail businesses can open for curbside delivery. Real estate home showings can resume. Voluntary or elective medical, dental, and veterinary surgeries and procedures may resume if facilities are following required safety protocols.

Friday, May 1: Retail businesses can phase-in a public opening if they are implementing best practices. Personal services can open if they are implementing best practices.

Monday, May 4: Offices can reopen at 50 percent reduced, in-person staffing capacity if best practices are being implemented to protect the health and safety of employees. Businesses are encouraged to allow employees to continue telecommuting at higher levels if possible. Child care facilities can also expand or reopen if they are following Safer at Home requirements.

Polis also clarified more of the rules that cities can modify if, like Denver, they’ve had a high number of cases due to population density.

-Local governments can implement the guidelines of Safer at Home to match the state.

-Local governments can go further than the state, including but not limited to stay-at-home orders or additional protective measures.

-Local governments can relax guidelines more than the State. To do so, local governments will need to demonstrate proof of 14 consecutive days of decline of infection of COVID-19 in the county. They also must submit an application to CDPHE that includes a written COVID-19 suppression plan approved by the appropriate local public health authority, all hospitals within the jurisdiction, and elected leadership.