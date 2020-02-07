It happens every year; we make resolutions about losing weight, then we dump our plans two weeks in and hit the bar. This year, do things differently with a curated workout plan from Platform Strength to keep you in shape and having fun. We chatted with one of the trainers, Wade Killgore, about what to expect from a program with the awesome new gym in RiNo.

Tell me a little bit about your personal background and how you got involved with the gym. I got involved because I have always been an athlete, and then that’s kind of how I got into personal training. Post-college, I was a collegiate athlete and a wrestler, and then I was just kind of figuring things out and learning more about the body and how we can use it. Then I started working at a big-box gym, and I really enjoyed helping people to accomplish their goals.

I got started with Platform because Emily [Schromm, owner and trainer] and I used to work together at a big-box gym. We’ve just been really good friends since then, and we’ve always kind of shared the same vision when it came to fitness and and our approaches to helping people achieve that goal. So, it’s just a good relationship.

What do you think makes Platform unique?

What makes us unique is that our community is awesome. We allow you to train as a community and try to grow as an individual, so you can really pursue your own, personal goals. Everybody can take their own path when it comes to the ancillary work, but we work together as a community, and we take a very intelligent approach to our programming. The workouts are programmed out to help everyone reach new goals.

What do you think makes Platform accessible for people of all shapes, sizes, and types to come work out? I like it because everyone starts out where they’re at. Everybody works with their own rep max and what they feel comfortable with. We have good coaches, and we keep class sizes smaller, which allows our coaches to be able to work with people whether they’ve been lifting a barbell for 20 years or whether they’re brand new to it. You get that one-on-one attention in a class. That kind of removes the intimidation you may get at other gyms.

What are some of your own personal goals for 2020?

On my own fitness journey, I’m just constantly finding new ways to challenge myself in this day and age because it’s not easy to continue to stay motivated no matter what. I have been doing a lot of running on my off days and days in-between other workouts. I want to continue with that and maybe try doing a big trail run. I’m thinking about running the Grand Traverse, which is a race from Crested Butte to Aspen next summer, so that’s a goal of mine for sure.

How do you make sure that everyone, including LGBTQ people, feel welcome?

We don’t necessarily see anyone as LGBTQ; we don’t separate people out that way. Anyone who walks through those doors, we want to help. We want them to feel welcome to set out and accomplish whatever they lay out for themselves.

Photos By Diana Davis