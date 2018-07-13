Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains announced they will open an HIV drop-in Community Space in Denver on July 21, 2018.

The space will be located at 921 E 14th Ave, 80218,near Charlie’s Nightclub on E. Colfax. It will offer free HIV testing, as well as other community-oriented activities like sex education, advice on PrEP, group discussions, movies, and game nights.

The hours will be weekday evenings from 4-10 p.m., Sundays from 12-4 p.m., and Saturdays upon request.

HIV resources are incredibly valuable for those who are positive and those who love and support people living with HIV or AIDS. This new community space will be a valuable addition to the local queer community.