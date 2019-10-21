Planned Parenthood is a clinic that mainly focuses on reproductive and sexual health. With the Trump administration continuously making attacks on affordable healthcare, Planned Parenthood is at the center of these setbacks. However, despite the battle, Planned Parenthood is thriving.

Recently, Planned Parenthood Votes Colorado (PPVC) have begun their largest electoral program. The main purpose of the program is to financially assist those who support reproductive health to win upcoming elections. Colorado is one of the seven states that are spreading the word about candidates who are backing up clinics such as Planned Parenthood.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher in 2020, and Colorado will be leading the charge on electing champions for reproductive freedom up and down the ballot, said Sarah Taylor-Nanista, Executive Director of PPVC.

She continued, “Coloradans have made it clear they don’t want attacks on our access to birth control, life-saving cancer screenings, sex education, abortion access, and more, and they’ll be delivering that message at the ballot box on Election Day. Today, we’re putting Trump and his friends in Congress and in state legislatures on notice: We’re voting you out.”

Not only are reproductive rights and the protections of Roe vs. Wade a target under our current administration’s attack on healthcare, but this is also impacting other groups such as members of the LGBTQ community and people of color. With this knowledge in mind, Planned Parenthood organizations have set up programs that hold queer voters and voters of color as a priority.

Planned Parenthood is armed with ammunition to combat these unfavorable conditions. In addition to helping political candidates, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains (PPRM) is increasing its services. PPRM is now offering PEP, or post-exposure prophylaxis for people who may be exposed to HIV. Unlike the better-known PrEP, pre-exposure, PEP should be taken as soon as possible, within 72 hours of exposure.

PPRM also announced an event with the Denver Museum of Nature and Science titled Shaping Our Second Century. The purpose of this campaign was to serve patients and raise funds in order to further improve their care and technology.

Mason Jar Event Group, Irie Weddings, and Cannabis Doing Good are hosting an award ceremony to honor the cannabis companies that are giving back to their community. The money earned from A Night at the Cabaret will be given to PPRM.

We are proud to have @SensiMagazine as our media sponsor for A Gala to Benefit Planned Parenthood of The Rocky Mountains! Join us on October 17th to honor the organizations that give back to their communities and do good for the earth! @PPRockyMountain pic.twitter.com/ICZuoMMY9m — Cannabis Doing Good Awards (@cdgawards) September 18, 2019

It is safe to say there is an abundance of armor to combat against those against affordable reproductive health care that organizations like Planned Parenthood offer.