Enough is enough, says Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains (PPRM), and they are pooling their resources and taking a stand. Joining forces with the ACLU, PPRM is hosting an evening of sex politics and cocktails, all in an effort to #StopTheBans.

Tuesday, May 21 they will kick off the event at 5:00 p.m. and bring supporters together to take part in a national day of action to demonstrate that Coloradans overwhelmingly support access to reproductive health care, including abortion care.

“Recent bans on abortion care are the most extreme attacks on women’s health in decades,” PPRM CEO Vicki Cowart said. “Women and their families in Alabama, Missouri, and several other states are being used as pawns in a dangerous political game. Fortunately, a groundswell of people are engaged and ready to act.”

Cowart along with PPRM Executive Director Sarah-Taylor-Nanista and ACLU of Colorado, will be discussing the implications and ramifications of such abortion bans being enacted across the country.

“Supporters are holding signs at local marches, donating imperative support to abortion funds, and stepping up to volunteer. People across the country are finding creative ways to use their power to make a difference,” Cowart said. “Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains will always continue to provide the high-quality, compassionate health care we are known for, thanks to the dedication of our activists and supporters.”

The event is open to the public, but an RSVP is required, and event location will be disclosed upon reservation.