Each June, One Colorado—the state’s leading advocacy organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) Coloradans—brings people from the community together for Pride Weekend’s largest dance party fundraiser to support pro-LGBTQ candidates running for office.

With 2020 being a monumental year for office, from local to the presidency, One Colorado feels it’s important to continue the fundraiser, even if it’s virtually. On June 20, the 15th annual Pink Party: Social Dis-Dance edition will be taking place.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has only strengthened the need and urgency for us to continue our LGBTQ advocacy efforts. While we can’t all be together physically, The 2020 Pink Party: Social Dis-Dance will provide LGBTQ Coloradans and allies a chance to connect, celebrate, and raise funds to continue our fight for LGBTQ equality,” said One Colorado Executive Director Daniel Ramos.

The 2020 Pink Party will consist of several guest experiences that have not been released yet. From guest appearances to performances to dancing, this year’s Pink Party will keep the annual tradition alive. The party itself will be hosted by a local drag queen, Laura Menorah.

“We can’t wait to celebrate Pink Party this year across the state. We have curated a stellar line-up of special guest appearances, a variety of performances, and your favorite DJs bringing those Pride dance vibes right into your home,” claims the Pink Party website.

It’s the people’s choice whether they will register for free or for donation, but for a donation, there will be a variety of perks depending on the amount of money given. For donations of $25, you will be considered an attendee; $50 is a supporter; $75 is an advocate, and $100 is an activist. Each upgrade also upgrades the “Pink Party Swat” that donators will receive.

Every registration goes towards the work to elect pro-equality candidates.

With that being said, One Colorado are seeking fundraiser “hosts” for the event who will have a minimum fundraising goal of $250. Hosts can offer a variety of ways to connect with those who donate to their page on the day of the party. Hosts will get the most swag for the Pink Party.

“The annual Pink Party is One Colorado’s largest fundraiser for our LGBTQ advocacy and lobbying efforts. Every year, this event has grown to help elect pro-equality candidates and support our legislative efforts. We are excited to offer an online experience for our supporters this year, and hope that with it becoming virtual, more folks from around the state can participate and contribute to the cause. We’ve put a lot of effort into making this event interactive, fun, and safe for everyone who wishes to attend,” said Garrett Royer, development manager.