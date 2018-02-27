Log In Register
Phylicia Mitchell passed away on February 23 from a lethal gunshot. She is the fourth known trans person murdered in the U.S. this year.

According to New Now Nextshe was 46, and was shot in front of her home in Cleveland at around 6 p.m. Police rushed her to the hospital, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Her death is currently under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Just last Wednesday, she was posting on Facebook about how grateful she was to be alive.

Mitchell was a hairstylist, and her partner Shane Mitchell claims that she was involved with drugs and got “mixed up with the wrong people.” However, no official details about her death have been confirmed.

“That’s my soul mate,” Shane stated, according to New Now Next. “We went together everywhere. We did everything together. We always held hands on the bus. Years ago people didn’t respect that, but they do now. I want justice for what’s happened, because it hurts.”

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's resident digital content manager and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now. https://www.amazon.com/Wicked-Woman-Women-Metal-1960s/dp/1501021079

