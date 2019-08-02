For folks with disabilities, the dream of taking to the big stage may feel far away and even impossible. That’s why a group of five people with different background and disabilities created a Phamaly all their own.

Having began three decades ago, Phamaly Theatre Company is back and bringing the musical Chicago to the stage for their 30th summer season. Running August 1-25, this professional production can be caught at the Studio Loft at the Denver Performing Arts Center (DCPA).

The roaring twenties are brought back to life through the intricate tale of murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery and treachery in the notoriously popular Chicago.

With an impressive history of disability activism, this show provides a space for professionalism and adaptability for the talent in Denver to shine. The talented actors belting out familiar tunes like “All That Jazz,” “Cell Block Tango,” and “When You’re Good to Mama,” paired with an impressive set and dazzling costumes, this show is determined to provide an exuberant experience.

Serving as not only a channel to present opportunities to people with varying forms of abilities to be able to show off their talent under the spotlight, Phamaly has been providing a more accessible theatrical experience for audience members alike.

Tickets are on sale at the DCPA website and special shows with accommodations like American Sign Language interpretation as well as a sensory friendly night can allow for a pleasant evening for all.