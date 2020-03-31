PFLAG have created a social media campaign for Transgender Day of Visibility. By posting using the hashtag #TransKids #SoFierce, you’ll be doing your part in spreading support for our trans youth. With the lack of accessibility to queer resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can broadcast your support to let trans folks know about safe spaces and the people who create them.

The start of the new decade has brought new challenges to overcome in the political realm. Just in Colorado, six anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced, two of which specifically targeted transgender youth: HB20-1273: Equality And Fairness In Youth Sports Act and HB 20-1114: Protection of Minors from Mutilation and Sterilization.

The House Bill Equality And Fairness In Youth Sports Act bars transgender females from participating in team sports matching their gender identity. If the gender of a student is being questioned, they would have to provide a physician’s note regarding gender at birth, hormone levels, and reproductive anatomy.

House Bill Protection of Minors from Mutilation and Sterilization would criminalize doctor’s care for transgender youth under the age of 18 regarding gender-affirming needs. This is punishable by up to 12 years in prison and a six-figure fine.

All six bills were killed here in Colorado, but this does not halt the possibility that there would be more to come, as this type of sentiment is clearly still alive and well.

“Before the nation’s focus on preventing the spread of COVID-19, we in the LGBTQ+ community had been tracking more than 200 dehumanizing and harmful state bills in 19 states. Many specifically target kids who are transgender,” said Diego M. Sanchez, APR, director of advocacy, policy, and partnerships for PFLAG National. “PFLAG’s 400 chapters actively oppose these bills and lift up trans kids. Trans kids are the next fierce leaders, and it’s our role to make sure they get to realize that role.”

Those already participating in the campaign include notable faces such as pop star Samantha Williams and Marvel star Zach Barack.