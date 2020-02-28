If you close your eyes and picture your dream home, what do you see? Do you see yourself in a trendy, downtown loft inside a modern-meets-retro highrise, or do you picture a beautiful, crafty home near Sloan’s Lake with hardwood floors and a spacious yard? Or maybe, like most of us stuck in the rental market, neither of these dreams feel like they could ever be an option.

How do we know if this dream could become a reality, and when is the right time to look at taking the massive plunge into home ownership? Where do we even start, and what can we expect from the process? While the list of questions may be long, there is a group of realtors who are ready and excited to answer these questions and more in order to get you out of the rentals and into your own home.

“It really comes down to asking yourself five tough questions,” said Alex Tooke of The Peak Properties Group. “What is your financial situation; are you in debt, or have you saved any money for a down payment? Do you love the city you live in; is your job tied to the location you live in, and who is on your team?”

Tooke has been in the real estate game for more than ten years, and he, alongside his husband, has helped all kinds of folks and families clarify their vague visions and navigate through the overwhelming process of purchasing a home.

“Finding someone who’s willing to sit down and answer your questions up front versus jumping right in is super important,” he said.

Tooke and his team at Peak Properties know that the process of home buying is a team sport, and developing a solid game plan is vital in getting you in the perfect space for whatever your needs, wants, and desires may be.

“We always take a consultative approach,” he said. “We always want to sit down and have that meeting up front, answer the thousand questions, even the questions you don’t know you want to ask.”

The great thing about the consultative approach is that Tooke and his team take away any feelings of pressure or expectation right off the top. Their only stake in the game is making sure every person is prepared, comfortable, and ready to pursue the process.

“When you sit down with somebody, and you haven’t really met them, or you don’t know if you trust them, you automatically assume that they’re going to try to spend all of your money,” Tooke said. “So, it’s talking about what’s within your comfort zone and figuring out what all the pieces are because at the end of the day, no one’s going to buy anything if they don’t want to.”

While their website embodies a gorgeous inventory of potential future homes, Peak Properties know that it may come down to getting on a financial plan of action first before even looking at properties. While the journey could result in a several-year-long process of paying down debt in order to get to the place where the timing is right, they are here for it and are interested in supporting whatever that eventual path to home ownership may look like.

For folks who are ready to enter the housing market, this truly is an ideal time to start looking. With interest rates historically low, your dollars could be stretched a lot further than even this time last year. Tooke explained that there are even more benefits on your side as a first-time home buyer than most people are aware of, and the experts of Peak Properties know exactly how to take care of every individual situation.

“There’s so many programs out there for down payment assistance or programs that have no money down and pay all of your fees; there’s so many different opportunities out there that people may not know about,” Tooke said.

The ultimate goal of Tooke and Peak Properties is to allow folks to break free from the renter’s market and to finally get into a space that will become a long-term investment for themselves, their families, and their future needs.

While the numbers can easily become overwhelming, and the minutiae of the myriad details can feel like a never-ending swirl of confusion, the commas in front of the zeros can easily be broken down into approachable, monthly payments. With the right team, Tooke reassures, it can all come together.

The Peak Properties Group says it’s never too early to start asking questions, looking at options, and starting the conversation of the process of home ownership. For assistance in finding your perfect home or getting on a financial plan that will make the dream a reality, contact Peak Properties at 720-515-7713 or visit them at soldbypeak.com.