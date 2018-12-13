Log In Register
The black, trans woman who was shot earlier this month in Detroit may have been shot by a local pastor.

According to New Now Nextthe victim of the shooting was Kelly Stough, a 36-year-old whose stage name was Keanna Mattel. The suspect in the murder is Albert Weathers, a local preacher. He is charged with shooting her.

This information probably wouldn’t have come to light if it wasn’t for a group called the Fair Michigan Foundation. They make it a point to team up with local police departments to investigate crimes that target LGBTQ individuals.

“I want people to know that because she was transgender doesn’t mean that she was not loved, that she was not cared for,” Jessica Chantae Stough, Kelly’s mother, told NBC News. “She has a family who cared about her, who loved her, and I want them to know that transgender ladies—expressly those of color—they’re just not throwaways; people care about them.”

Thanks to the work of Fair Michigan Foundation, we now have more hope that the murderer will be brought to justice.

