The black, trans woman who was shot earlier this month in Detroit may have been shot by a local pastor.

According to New Now Next, the victim of the shooting was Kelly Stough, a 36-year-old whose stage name was Keanna Mattel. The suspect in the murder is Albert Weathers, a local preacher. He is charged with shooting her.

This information probably wouldn’t have come to light if it wasn’t for a group called the Fair Michigan Foundation. They make it a point to team up with local police departments to investigate crimes that target LGBTQ individuals.

A pastor killed a trans woman.

A pastor. This is why I have 0 tolerance for any foolishness from my brothers in entertainment. especially when this violence is justified by religion. People are being slaughtered for existing.

0 tolerance for any anti lgbtqi rhetoric #kellystough https://t.co/yOMN8hoxAL — IAM (@IndyaMoore) December 13, 2018

“I want people to know that because she was transgender doesn’t mean that she was not loved, that she was not cared for,” Jessica Chantae Stough, Kelly’s mother, told NBC News. “She has a family who cared about her, who loved her, and I want them to know that transgender ladies—expressly those of color—they’re just not throwaways; people care about them.”

Thanks to the work of Fair Michigan Foundation, we now have more hope that the murderer will be brought to justice.