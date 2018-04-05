Denver’s non-profit horror theatre company, Pandemic Collective, is serving up some much-needed springtime spookiness this weekend, April 5-7, with Yūrei.

Created in Kabuki style and based on horror manga, the production is influenced by “Tomino’s Hell,” a poem from Japanese mythology whose words must never be spoken aloud. Including chilling lines such as, “Spring is coming to the valley, to the wood, to the spiraling chasms of the blackest hell,” the performance is an appropriate nightmare for this season.

The story follows newlywed Amira as she becomes haunted by a malicious spirit from beyond the grave. Weaving together revenge, torment, and ghostly spectacles, the play is perfect for fans of classic horror.

And luckily, the Collective is not new to terror. Already in its fifth season, the company is committed to infecting the masses with outrage and fear in the hopes of creating social change for the Denver area.

This weekend, they will be providing three shows at Spectra Art Space, where they have staged Yūrei as an immersive and site-specific piece. Shows such as this are part of the Collective’s mission statement, as they strive to combine diverse, artistic influences to make their creations that much more chilling.

With the space and production combined, Yūrei, will question its audiences: do you believe in curses?

Get your tickets here, and prepare to be spooked!

Photos courtesy of Pandemic Collective Facebook.