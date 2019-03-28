If you’re looking for a play that digs into trauma, the human experience, and family, go see Other Desert Cities this weekend, presented by Cherry Creek Theatre at the Mizel Arts & Culture Center in Cherry Creek.

The show focuses on a woman looking to write a memoir about her family after a tragedy and struggling to get their blessing. It deals with issues that many don’t want to talk about, but are all-too-common in a lot of American families.

“As a director, you wish for three things: great material, a reputable company, and for the right actors to walk through your doors at the audition,” said director Sheila Ivy Traister about her first production with Cherry Creek Theatre. “Check, check, check.”

Run Schedule

March 28–April 28, 2019

Thursdays–Saturdays, 7:00 p.m.; Sundays, 2:00 p.m.

(No performances April 18–21)

Pluss Theatre

Mizel Arts & Culture Center

350 South Dahlia Street

Denver, Colorado, 80246

Grab tickets here while you can!