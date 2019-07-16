For LGBTQ folks, living a life of self-acceptance and societal inclusion is often times a dream in and of itself. As a large portion of queer-identifying people face discrimination on a daily basis, a reality of fear and exclusion comes hand in hand with an internalized self-hatred. Staying closeted isn’t always a choice, sometimes it’s a necessity, and in certain industries and career paths it is a barrier to success and upward trajectory.
Yet, what if those barriers to living a “normal life” were lifted, even if but for a brief moment, and the potential of living and extraordinary life was actually a reality? Sam Long, a science teacher in Colorado who identifies as trans, has been asking himself that very question. After years of working in the STEM field, he has finally arrived at an answer that is positively star-bound.
do it. I’ve got past some of them and one of them would be this mission to become an astronaut.”