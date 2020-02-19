One Colorado are the state’s leading advocacy organization dedicated to advancing equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) Coloradans and their families. They will soon be holding their 2020 Lobby Day on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church of Denver located at 1660 Sherman Street. If you want to sign up and to RSVP, click here.

This day offers you a chance to learn how to lobby and talk to politicians for and about the advancement of LGBTQ rights. One Colorado lobbies every branch of government, including the local, state, and national levels. Before you go lobby, they will give you a breakdown of how to speak to legislators and what you need to keep in mind when addressing folks about the issues important to you. Lobby Day can be intimidating, but One Colorado strive to keep it as approachable as possible.

Lobby Day allows everyone to have a voice and know how to use it. If you are a first timer, don’t worry! “Don’t worry if it’s your first time at Lobby Day; we’ll train you, feed you and provide you with all the information you’ll need to feel comfortable.”

One Colorado also helps to educate people in order to change public opinion on LGBTQ issues and rights. If you cannot make it to their Lobby Day, you can always go to their website to contribute through donations, volunteering, or applying to an open job position or internship.

The U.S. is on the verge of a historic election. Pete Buttigieg became the first openly gay candidate to run for president. One Colorado is doing an important job advocating towards politicians for the benefit of LGBTQ community. It is this writer’s hope that one day, the government policies will change, and the culture/stigma around the LGBTQ community changes as well.