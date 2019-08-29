One Colorado hosted their annual Ally Awards fundraising gala at the Four Seasons Hotel Denver on Saturday, August 24 with an evening of celebration and community.

The Ally Awards recognizes champions and allies in the LGBTQ community who are doing great work in the state of Colorado. This year’s honorees included former Attorney General Cynthia Coffman, senate hopeful Crisanta Duran, UCHealth’s Integrated Transgender Program, and Lockheed Martin engineer and transgender activist Christine Bland, winner of the Lifetime Achievement award.

Reported as being the biggest Ally Awards ever, more than 450 Coloradans from all over the state raised funds, surpassing their goal by almost $40,000. The community truly came together for the celebration of progress and determination for continued equality for queer folks in the great Rocky Mountain state.