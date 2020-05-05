May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and One Colorado are leading the charge to support LGBTQ community members throughout Denver and the state. Over the course of May, One Colorado will be highlighting the mental health needs of LGBTQ folks and providing resources to address them. The organization will be holding a Mental Health Virtual Town Hall meeting on May 12 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The town hall will be free and open to the public. One Colorado hopes people will come together, open a conversation, and share their stories.

The event will also include panelists representing a variety of businesses across the metro area. Dr. Sarah Burgamy, psychologist and owner of PhoenixRISE, will offer insight to their mental health counseling services with a specific emphasis on LGBTQ folks facing challenges. Cara Cheevers of Colorado Division of Insurance will be discussing their mission to protect consumers and regulate the insurance industry in Colorado.

Denver Element’s own Justin Upwell, behavioral health specialist, will talk about coordinating LGBTQ+ services, programs, and healthcare. To top it off, program manager of Transgender Center of the Rockies Emily Kipling, will go over the extensive amount of programs, support groups, medical services, and more that they offer.

“This year, Mental Health Awareness Month couldn’t have come at a more relevant time. We are all struggling to stay positive, healthy, and mentally well. We know from data collected in our Closing the Gap health report that LGBTQ Coloradans are about three times as likely to have been diagnosed with anxiety or depression than non-LGBTQ Coloradans. Especially in this time of crisis, we need to raise awareness and expand support for our community. ” – Daniel Ramos, Executive Director, One Colorado

One Colorado are the state’s number-one advocacy organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Coloradans. They are working harder than ever to provide ongoing initiatives and attention to anyone who needs it. They are directing focus to all ages, from LGBTQ youth and parents, to young adults, to older adults. Despite services being limited to online, phone calls, and video conferences, that does not mean there are less to go around. One Colorado are dedicated to their cause, through thick or thin, and amid pandemics.

“COVID-19 has presented yet another health challenge to the LGBTQ community, who already face increased social isolation and lack of connection,” said Marrvyn Allen, health & equity training director. “At One Colorado, we will use Mental Health Awareness Month to draw attention to these issues and provide resources to those in need of support. We cannot let these mental health disparities increase during the pandemic.”