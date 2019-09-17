The Denver Metro Leadership Summit alongside One Colorado will be hosting a variety of workshops to enhance or begin knowledge on Gay Straight Alliances on October 26.

GSAs (Gay-Straight Alliances, or Gender and Sexuality Alliances) are inserting themselves within schools to support queer youth. The club is meant to advocate, create, and spread awareness about LGBTQ issues on campus. It is often described as a family and a support system for youth.

Queer youth are often met with handfuls of adversity. Growing up in a world that appears to be crafted against us isn’t an easy task. It’s been proven time and time again that suicide rates among LGBTQ youth are higher than those of their straight peers.

SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education) stated queer youth are three times more likely to attempt suicide. This average increases drastically for queer people of color. Each time a member of the LGBTQ community is abused physically or verbally, the chances of them causing harm to themselves increases by 2.5 times.

However, queer youth are changing the narrative.

One Colorado, Colorado’s advocacy group, will be a part of the 2019 Denver Metro Leadership Summit. The event will be held at CEC Middle College on the October 26. Registration for the event begins at 9:30 a.m, and the event will start at 10 a.m. It will end at 5 p.m. For early registration, go here.

The event is free and breakfast and lunch will be provided. This is a great opportunity for staff at schools to learn and implement queer advocacy into their work.