One Colorado, advocacy organization for LGBTQ Coloradans, has released their federal list of 2020 Pro-Equality Champions. We have witnessed an erasure of protections for queer folks after the 2016 Trump election, including but not limited to the attacks on transgender Americans who are serving in the military.

“Despite making significant progress in recent years, members of the LGBTQ community and their families are still facing steep barriers in achieving true equality,” said Daniel Ramos, Executive Director of One Colorado. “One of the easiest and most significant ways of dismantling these barriers is to ensure that pro-equality champions are in positions to drive policy and legislation, which we can achieve simply by participating in the democratic process. The stakes could not be higher. This is a pivotal moment for our community.”

The organization has broken down their list of candidates who are campaigning on a platform of queer inclusivity and pushing for LGBTQ equal rights.

President of the United States

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Joe Biden

Pete Buttigieg

Tom Steyer

Colorado United States Senate

Andrew Romanoff

Diana Bray

John Hickenlooper

Lorena Garcia

Stephany Rose Spaulding

Colorado United State House of Representatives

Diana DeGette, CD1

Diane Mitsch Bush, CD3

Ed Perlmutter, CD7

Jason Crow, CD6

Jillian Freeland, CD5

Joe Neguse, CD2

One Colorado sent a questionnaire to every filed candidate for President of the United States, Colorado U.S. Senate, and Colorado U.S. House as of November 1st, 2019, regardless of political party affiliation, with the exception of Donald Trump. Only those who responded and received pro-equality scores have been identified as Pro-Equality Champions.

Candidates have spoken out about how significant the endorsement from One Colorado is to them.

“I’m honored to be endorsed as a One Colorado Pro-Equality Champion. Colorado has led the way in securing LGBTQ+ rights and lifting up the voices of the LGBTQ+ community. It’s time for the federal government to follow suit. As president, I will use every legal tool we have to make sure that LGBTQ+ people can live free from discrimination — and with the dignity and respect they deserve. I look forward to working with One Colorado to promote fairness and equality, and serving as an ally in this fight,” said presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren.

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper thanked One Colorado for their endorsement for his campaign for senate and highlighted some of the work he has done in the state of Colorado alongside the advocacy organization.

“We’ve made tremendous strides for equality, from civil unions and marriage equality to expanding protections for the LGBTQ community in family and medical leave and standing up against religious discrimination,” Hickenlooper said. “I will always stand up for equality and the LGBTQ community, and with your help I hope to be able to do that as Colorado’s next Senator.”

“Being identified as a 2020 One Colorado Pro-Equality Champion is a great honor for me as I am inspired by people who express and reach for open inclusivity and acceptance every day. This community is a model to us all on how we can aspire to be our authentic selves,” said senate candidate Diana Bray.

Additionally, candidates stated the ways they plan on directly serving and protecting LGBTQ folks if they win their desired elections.

“I’m committed to making progress alongside Coloradans up and down the ballot. Under my administration, we will usher in a new era for LGBTQ+ Americans by ensuring full equality under the law. Together, we can finally build a more inclusive and equitable America,” said presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

One Colorado will issue its statewide list of 2020 Pro-Equality Champions after the conclusion of the Colorado legislative session.