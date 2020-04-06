While many businesses on the front line of this crisis have been forced to shut their doors, other organizations have had to rework their strategies and utilize online toolkits. Such fast-paced and drastic changes have been difficult to acclimate to, but have also shown human’s capacity for willfulness and resiliency.

One Colorado is an example of an organization whose team is working harder than ever to make sure they don’t skip a beat in the heat of the coronavirus. Although they had to postpone their live, statewide tour, One Colorado have organized three virtual town hall meetings to keep Colorado’s LGBTQ community connected.

One Colorado are an advocacy organization avid about promoting education, spreading information and providing support to and for LGBTQ Coloradans. Their ‘What the LGBTQ Health? Tour had been designed so that One Colorado could visit compartmentalized communities throughout the state, listening to their needs and offering resources.

Although they have not abandoned that endeavor, they implemented an online forum to provide an outlet during the quarantine. The second installment in the three-part series will be held on April 19 from 2-4 p.m. A main focus will be to provide information from their new health report, Closing the Gap: The Turning Point for LGBTQ. They also want to spur a discussion about opportunities in local communities to close the gaps between legal and lived equality.

The virtual tour is sponsored by Connect for Health Colorado, a platform designed to help Coloradans get access to health insurance and financial assistance. Connect for Health Colorado has its own COVID-19 relief plan in place offering an emergency enrollment plan available to anyone without health insurance, recently lost their insurance, or at risk of losing their insurance.

In addition to their virtual town hall tour, One Colorado have also recorded a Queer The Census town hall to discuss the importance of filling out the census in order to ensure the inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer individuals and their families. Other resources have been developed to aid in acquiring healthcare, unemployment benefits, and other services that have been put in place amid COVID-19.

Daniel Ramos, executive director of One Colorado, had this to say: “We know that the health disparities LGBTQ folks face makes us even more vulnerable to the coronavirus, and we will put forth every effort to ensure that you are equipped with the resources you need to make it through this challenging time.”

To battle social isolation, One Colorado will also be launching a phone-in program that anyone can utilize if they need someone to talk to about their experience, how the pandemic is affecting their well-being, or to get connected to supporters all over the state. The most important thing they want to broadcast is that no one is alone through these unparalleled circumstances.

If you are interested in being a part of the second virtual town hall meeting on April 19, you can sign up here.