Denver’s queer community is saddened by the loss of Jason Brant, who passed away on Tuesday.

According to Wrangler’s facebook, “On Tuesday, we lost a beloved member of our Wrangler family. Jason Brant passed. He was known by almost everyone in the community, as he always sold the Beer Bust Cup on Sundays. He also worked tirelessly on special events, parties, art and coordinating everything with charities to ensure everything went smoothly for beer bust. He will be missed more than words can say. Our hearts go out to Jason’s family, friends and partners.”

His own page also contains a posted message from a friend after his passing:

In addition to Wrangler, Brant was also employed as a coach with 24 Hour Fitness. As the feeds on the social posts about his passing indicate, he will be missed by friends, family, and the community as a whole.

Photo courtesy of Wayne Lewis