NYX Makeup announced the launch of the “Proud Allies for All” Pride initiative, which aims to educate audiences about what it means to be an ally to the LGBTQ community.

With quarantine in full swing, NYX Professional Makeup will turn what would have been a mix of offline and online activities into a virtual celebration of Pride. The campaign intends to come to life with a virtual Pride march and a digital educational resource platform developed in partnership with the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

On June 1, NYX plans to launch “I March for,” a virtual Pride march. According to NYX, consumers are encouraged to participate in the virtual march by downloading and posting an image of themselves with a custom “Proud Allies” Instagram filter—available on Instagram—sharing who they march for, and nominating someone to “join the march” by doing the same. The brand plans to post all “Proud Allies” images across social platforms to celebrate the virtual march throughout the month of June.

According to NYX, In partnership with the Los Angeles LGBTQ Center, NYX Professional Makeup will also launch a digital educational resource platform on nyxcosmetics.com/proudallies, which will feature a series of video training sessions. The video training curriculum includes a breakdown of understanding basics about the LGBT community, from exampling pronouns to breaking down the basics of each letter in LGBT.

The “Proud Allies for All” program solidifies NYX Professional Makeup’s long-term commitment to the LGBTQ community. Globally, NYX Professional Makeup is working towards having all employees complete ally education training in order to formally establish the brand as a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

“NYX Professional Makeup has always been a brand that proudly champions and represents inclusivity,” said Yann Joffredo, global brand president. “While we cannot physically come together to celebrate Pride, we are thrilled to bring the community together through our virtual initiatives, including the first-ever virtual Pride march and our thoughtfully developed ally educational resource platform.”

NYX Professional Makeup donated more than $50,000 to global, LGBTQ organizations, including the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Donations were supported by a variety of activities, including Livebeat—an exclusive streaming series on the brand’s e-commerce platform—where the brand donated $1 for every view in their recent live tutorial.

For more information about the “Proud Allies for All” Pride Campaign and to learn how you can donate, visit nyxcosmetics.com/proudallies.