Actor Hilarie Burton has taken to Twitter to read some hefty #receipts showcasing the lack of interest in diversity on the Hallmark Channel early in 2019.

Known for her roles in One Tree Hill and MTV’s TRL, Burton was unashamed Sunday morning, December 15, as she took a swipe at the family channel while reminiscing on a role she lost due to her request for LGBTQ and racial diversity in a script.

Just going through some old emails from a #Hallmark job I was “let go” from back in January. I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting. I was polite, direct and professional. But after the execs gave their notes on the script and NONE of my — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) December 15, 2019

Requests were honored, I was told “take it or leave it”.

I left it. And the paycheck. Shitty being penalized for standing up for inclusivity. I really wanted that job. It was close to my house. It paid really well. It was about the military, which you all know I hold dear. But? — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) December 15, 2019

With 2019 wrapping up, Burton is ending the year on a high note for advocacy, yet this move could be a potential game-changer for the working actress who could fall at the call of inclusivity. It’s known in the entertainment industry that executives who write the big checks and make the decisions don’t enjoy being told what to do, especially not by actors. And especially not by women actors.

However, sometimes it takes a person with a fan following and a platform like Twitter to spark change…

Regardless of how the backlash on her own career plays out, Burton said in a later Tweet, “I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

In more unflattering news for the Hallmark Channel, they were recently under scrutiny due to the fact that they pulled a same-gender commercial ad for wedding-planning company Zola from air. According to USA Today, the commercial, which featured two brides kissing at the altar, was originally pulled after conservative advocacy group One Million Moms, part of the American Family Association, complained directly to Bill Abbott, CEO of Hallmark parent Crown Media Family Networks.

Abbott told One Million Moms that “the advertisement aired in error,” and they stated that he wrote the group that “the call to our office gave us the opportunity to confirm the Hallmark Channel will continue to be a safe and family-friendly network.”

Zola had submitted six ads in total, four including lesbian couples, and Hallmark pulled all but the two featuring only opposite-sex couples. It was then that Zola pulled its remaining ads entirely.

Many took to Twitter, including Ellen Degeneres, to demand an answer from the cable channel.

Isn’t it almost 2020? @hallmarkchannel, @billabbottHC… what are you thinking? Please explain. We’re all ears. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 15, 2019

Quickly, #boycotthallmarkchannel began to trend mid-day yesterday.

One Million Moms wants you to let them know if you find trash in the media so I reported them to themselves. I let them know about a homophobic moms group that’s having ads cancelled because two ladies are kissing. #onemillionhomophobes #BoycottHallmarkChannel pic.twitter.com/Z6mk7w3aKB — JayTulk (@IamJayTulk) December 15, 2019

Gay couples get married. Gay couples kiss. @hallmarkchannel you may retain a small group of viewers who operate on hate with this decision, but you’ll lose the the rest of America, the majority. We don’t. #BoycottHallmarkChannel (888) 390-7474 https://t.co/gHFGl02iom — Tony Stark 2020 💥⎊ (@1IronMan2020) December 15, 2019

The channel quickly re-evaluated their decision to remove the commercial and have since put it back into rotation after issuing a statement by Hallmark Cards CEO Mike Perry:

“The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision, as we’ve seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused,” Perry went on. “Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision. … We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused.”

It is unsure what the fate of the Hallmark Channel will be after this type of social media call-out, and while folks are speaking up more now than ever at the fact that inclusivity is a moral practice and not a bandwagon, one-and-done type of deal, companies must decide what side of history they want to stand on.

“The bigotry comes from the top and permeates the whole deal over there [at Hallmark],” Burton said. She went on to say that she is prioritizing working with other channels that acknowledge, appreciate, and grow with the progressive, modern times. “I’ve been loudly cheering for [Lifetime] all year because they heard my concerns + RALLIED! You want inclusive Christmas magic?! We got it. Love is love,” Burton concluded with #receipts.