Editor’s Note: Earlier this week, NewNowNext posted a story that got many members of our community up in arms. The story asked drag queens whether or not straight women should be “allowed” in queer bars. Here is what one woman had to say.

This “no straight women allowed in gay bars” argument started as not allowing women (queer or not) into gay bars, and once cis gay men were called out for their misogyny and erasure of queer women, the focus changed to heterosexual women, and bachelorette parties, etc. But truly, this conversation still erases so many within our community.

I’m a trans girl, and I’m a heterosexual. And what’s most silly is that I either don’t talk about my sexuality, or I feel the need to make a joke about having to ‘come to terms with my heterosexuality.’ I am literally scared to tell those in our community because of conversations and articles about how straight women shouldn’t be allowed into queer spaces.

What’s silly is, the more femme-presenting, binary-presenting, I become, the less I go to “gay bars” because of how obvious it is to me that I am not wanted. That I’ve gone to gay bars and been pointed at, laughed at, unable to order a drink, shoved into walls, all while asking myself, “is this transphobia, or just misogyny?”— when the real tea is that it’s both, otherwise known as transmisogyny.