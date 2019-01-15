New York just officially became the 15th state to ban conversion therapy.

And there’s even more good news. In addition to banning conversion therapy, the state also passed protections for trans residents.

#BREAKING: The New York State Senate just passed the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act, prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity or expression and adding protections for transgender NYers to the state’s Hate Crimes Law. Recognition, at long last. #GENDA pic.twitter.com/Irmht2L4KW — Senator Brad Hoylman (@bradhoylman) January 15, 2019

According to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, Democrats in New York have been trying to pass the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act (GENDA) for a long time, but were not able to until regaining control of the Senate, which happened this year.

“By adding gender identity and expression as a protected class under the Human Rights Law, GENDA provides [trans and gender non-conforming] people with protection against harassment and discrimination in employment, housing, and public spaces like restaurants and shops,” said Glennda Testone, executive director of The LGBT Community Center in New York City, in an interview with New Now Next.

#BREAKING: The New York State Senate just passed a #conversiontherapy ban. #NewYork will become the 15th state to protect #LGBTQ youth from conversion therapy. @NYGovCuomo will be signing the bill. #BornPerfect pic.twitter.com/qJW23eujSQ — National Center for Lesbian Rights (@NCLRights) January 15, 2019

This makes New York the 21st state to include gender identity as a protected class from hate crimes.

In addition to GENDA, the state passed a low that bans conversion therapy on minors, similar to the one recently passed in Denver.

“So-called conversion therapy is child abuse, plain and simple,” said Sen. Brad Hoylman, a Democrat and out, gay, man, in a statement to the Democrat & Chronicle.

Governor Cuomo is expected to officially sign both of these bills, as he has already expressed support for them.