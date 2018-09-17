A new study was released this month by the American Academy of Pediatrics on Transgender Adolescent Suicide Behavior, and the outcome is alarming, yet not as surprising as some may think.

The study focused on six gender identity groups and examined the prevalence of suicidal behaviors within those groups. The results found that transgender female-to-male adolescents reported the highest rate of attempted suicide at 50 percent, closely followed by adolescents who identified as not exclusively male or female at 41 percent. Male-to-female transgender and youth who are questioning were at just under 30 percent.

Russell B. Toomey, lead author of the study and an associate professor of family studies and human development at the University of Arizona, stated that further studies are “critically needed” in order to better understand these high numbers among transmasculine and nonbinary youth.

While no youth gender identity is without risk, this is a staggering differential from the cisgender female and male adolescents, who range between 9-17 percent of suicide attempts.

Why are trans youth at such a higher risk of attempting suicide?

Toomey said that transgender teens are more likely “to experience discrimination, victimization, and rejection, which are all associated with increased risk for suicidal behaviors.”

“Other research suggests that the lack of connection and belonging, as well as feeling like a burden to society, are key predictors of suicidal behavior,” he said.

Ellen Kahn, the HRC Foundation’s Director of Children, Youth, and Families Program said, “These harrowing statistics lay bare the urgency of building welcoming and safe communities for LGBTQ young people, particularly for transgender youth.”

The study clearly concludes that inclusivity, as well as preventative measures, need to be improved within the trans youth demographic. So, what is a tangible and concrete first step in order to best focus those efforts?

Toomey said that family support makes all the difference: When transgender youth feel that support, “they are more likely to thrive and exhibit similar levels of psychological functioning” as their peers.

Not all families are open to that level of acceptance and support, however, so resources within the trans community have been established in order to increase success around suicide mitigation. Crisis hotlines such as Trans Lifeline (877-565-8860), which has taken over 50,000 calls since its inception in 2014, offers a safe environment for trans and nonbinary people to call to get help.

Other programs like The Trevor Project (866-488-8860) reach beyond trans youth specifically with a suicide prevention hotline open to all members of the LGBTQ community. There is also the Crisis Text Line, a free texting platform (741741) that was established in 2013 and is staffed by professional counselors as well as trained volunteers.

Significant decreases in suicide attempts have been found with hotlines like Trans Lifeline and The Trevor Project, along with a subsequent loss of hopelessness and psychological pain in the individuals, according to a Columbia University study by the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

However, phone and text lines are often the final, desperate attempt to reach out for help. Ultimately, lower suicide rates begin with a safe environment of inclusion to best prevent the worst from happening and for those closest to the adolescents who may be suffering to take notice.

“The distressing reality reflected in this study is preventable,” said Kahn, “and our nation’s schools, political leaders, and communities can take concrete steps to combat this epidemic.”