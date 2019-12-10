The 21st Century intergalactic filmmaker of Star Wars, J.J. Abrams, is bending cinematic space and time toward a more equitable representation of human (and non-human) life forms.

While previous movies in the Star Wars series hinted toward a queer romance between a male pilot, Poe Dameron (played by Oscar Isaac) and a male stormtrooper, Finn (played by John Boyega), Abrams insists that these two are still in the friend zone (albeit, the soulmate sort of friend zone, where two enter into a platonic connection dimension).

Still, the question remains, who will become the face of queerness in space?

J.J. Abrams is known for keeping his plots a well-coded secret. However, he directly stated in a recent interview regarding the upcoming premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that, “in the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film,” followed by, “I’m giving away nothing about what happens in the movie, but I did just say what I just said.”

Although, Abrams is indeed on #TeamFinnPoe, he said, “I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control.”

Nonetheless, the queer force is likely to awaken to new levels of representation in the alleged final Star Wars film in the most recent trilogy. Abrams assures those rooting for Finn and Poe, that the “ambiguity” may support a wider variety of people in seeing themselves represented in Finn and Poe’s relationship; meaning, there’s room for even more queerness aboard the Millennium Falcon.

