Most of us are not only familiar with the classic “For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield, it is likely to have been a significant anthem in our lives. While it’s not ok that we are still addressing many of the same issues that Springfield did in the in the mid 60s when the song way released, we can definitely celebrate the fact that once again huge shifts in society are taking place. To help celebrate, Billy Porter has released a fire new cover of “For What It’s Worth (King Garbage Remix)” today.

Available on all streaming platforms, this remix is giving us everything we need right now to realign and recharge. While Porter released the original cover back in April as a way to encourage and support voter registration initiatives across the country, the King Garbage remix brings some much needed grit to the track and is now the ultimate protest anthem.

The Emmy®, Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright continues to step up and provide a much needed focus on the big issues at hand. While bringing black, queer representation to the main stream, Porter continues to provide authentic messages on the big issues and isn’t afraid to speak up and use his platform.

We must continue to do the work long after these weeks of protests and riots wind down. The city streets will one day calm again and it will be easy to slide back into a complacency while focusing on summer chill vibes at a socially appropriate distance. However, the #blacklivesmatter movement will not rest until there is equity and justice for our black and brown communities, and in order to do that we must get involved in local elections.

Politics trickle up, starting with our city and state representatives who exercise their voice on our behalf. Registering and getting out to vote is the only way we can ensure that black lives, queer lives, and minority lives are represented, heard, and seen. This anthem from Springfield, and covered by Porter, is no less significant now than it was 54 years ago.