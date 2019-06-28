On Thursday, Twitter announced that it will be making some changes that will no longer allow political figures to use the platform as a means of free-reign ranting.

The new labeling system will be used in rare occasions, Twitter said, and will impact political candidates and government officials who have more than 100,000 followers. The changes will include a flagging of certain tweets which are in violation of its guidelines. Viewers will need to click on a screen that says: “The Twitter Rules about abusive behavior apply to this Tweet. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain available.”

This change will inevitably affect the current president, as he takes to the social media outlet frequently, violating the site’s rules of “hateful conduct,” “harassment,” “the glorification of violence,” and other behaviors.

What sparked the change was most likely the string of Trump tweets over several years that have garnered complaints to the social media company by users, and with platforms like Twitter being under microscopic scrutiny, it was time to finally act.

“In the past, we’ve allowed certain Tweets that violated our rules to remain on Twitter, because they were in the public’s interest, but it wasn’t clear when and how we made those determinations,” Twitter said in a blog post. “To fix that, we’re introducing a new notice that will provide additional clarity in these situations and sharing more on when and why we’ll use it.”

While some Trump supporters are claiming unfair censorship, Twitter has emphasized that no tweets will be blocked or removed; they will simply be shielded by the labeled warning.