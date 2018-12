Ariana Grande fans, rejoice! She finally has some new music out. If you’re familiar with her style, you know she’s known to drop new music when she wants, how she wants, and in whatever style or genre she wants.

Her new single, a follow-up to “Thank U, Next,” is called “Imagine,” and brings typical Ariana Grande weirdness.

This new song is on-brand for Grande, but she also dropped a super-surprise track on us. She just did a duet with her brother and covered Rent’s “Season of Love.”

Two new songs from this powerhouse: your weekend just got even better!

Photo courtesy of Facebook