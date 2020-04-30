Amidst the current state of the entire world, a silver lining has appeared. The Denver Zoo has welcomed a new pair of lion cubs as of last Thursday, April 23. Born to Denver Zoo lions Kamara and Tobias, the cubs and mother are currently in their den and other areas away from the rest of the pride. Their isolation period will take around two months, and much like us, they will be worked in and gradually introduced to the rest of the pride. The remaining lions are Neliah, Kamara’s mother, Sabi, and Tatu.

Kamara is being monitored closely to make sure her motherly duties are being carried out.

“We are watching Kamara closely to make sure she’s showing appropriate maternal behaviors like nursing and grooming,” said Assistant Curator of Predators Matt Lenyo, “She learned a lot by watching Neliah and interacting with Tatu last year, which really prepared her to be a mom. We’re seeing a lot of positive signs that things are going well, and will continue to keep a close eye on her and the cubs in these critical first days and weeks.”

The new cub pairs prove to be a stride in the Lion Species Survival Plan (SSP). SSPs are programs brought to you by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) in order to expand the conversation of a certain species.

In 2018, Tobias was moved to the Denver Zoo in hopes of being a mate to Kamara.

“Kamara and Tobias were a very genetically-valuable match,” said General Curator Emily Insalaco. “And these cubs are an important contribution to the species’ population in AZA facilities, and will help inspire visitors to learn more about their wild cousins.”

The Denver Zoo is currently closed due to the COVID pandemic. However, updates and information surrounding the lion pride among other news can be found on their website or social media. We hope to be able to see them in person when the zoo reopens!