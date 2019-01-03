Yep, you read that right, and just in time for Valentine’s Day. The card tycoon now makes one with a special message for those who are transitioning.

According to Glamour, these cards can be found in the “Encouragement: Gender/Transitioning” section of the Hallmark spread, so the message is definitely intentional. The card that has been tweeted out by an interested customer reads, “You’re becoming who you’ve always been. How wonderful is that?”

I’ve never seen Hallmark cards for gender transitioning before! Capitalism triumphs over hate?? pic.twitter.com/GFn1EY6YoA — Renata Sancken (@renatasnacks) May 11, 2017

This message is exciting for two reasons. First of all, it affirms the fact that trans folks are accepting their true identities. Second, it isn’t specific to transitioning involving choosing a binary gender or getting surgery. It could apply to anyone, from someone undergoing transitional surgery to someone announcing they identify as nonbinary and needing support.

“It is our goal to be inclusive rather than exclusive so that our products appeal to the widest range of people who wish to communicate and connect with one another,” Hallmark told Pink News. “Not every card Hallmark offers will be right for every relationship, but we want every consumer to find one that is right.”

This is definitely a step towards trans acceptance being more mainstream, and a good way to start of 2019!