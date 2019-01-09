Fans of the odd couple rejoice; Grace and Frankie will face off against a formidable foe, Ru himself, in the newest season of their beloved show.

In Season 5, we return to a scene where the two women are trying to get out of a retirement home and back into their beach house, which their children are trying to sell out from under them. They break into their old house; Ru is the new tenant, and as you can imagine, hijinks ensue.

Check out the trailer for more teasers and to get stoked for the new season, available on Netflix January 18!